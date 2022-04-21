Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,188,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

