Hyve Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,307.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $219,307.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

