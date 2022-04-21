Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.25

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.25 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 252,593 shares.

IKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.12. The company has a market capitalization of £188.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £285,124.40 ($370,965.91). Also, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($27,712.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,222 shares of company stock valued at $42,864,366.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

