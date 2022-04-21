Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust $575.00 million 1.95 $319.61 million $2.37 3.93

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingenia Communities Group and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Redwood Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00

Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.75%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust 55.48% 14.57% 1.52%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Ingenia Communities Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

