Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $330,500.62 and $130.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,457,844 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

