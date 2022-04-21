JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 148.60 ($1.93). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 21,084,620 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.61).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

