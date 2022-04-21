Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,724

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

JTKWY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 406,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

