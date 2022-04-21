K21 Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $129,376.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00104168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,532,853 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.