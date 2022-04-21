Katalyo Reaches One Day Volume of $84,524.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $785,206.89 and approximately $84,524.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.71 or 0.07352742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.28 or 1.00040531 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

