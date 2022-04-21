Kava (KAVA) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Kava has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $847.07 million and approximately $360.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00011793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00188028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00393904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 177,475,321 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

