Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

Get Keppel alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.