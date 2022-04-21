Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $39.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $14.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.22. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

