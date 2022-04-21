loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.33

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 450294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

