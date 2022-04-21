Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.53 or 0.07399042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00264837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00818256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00698265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00087260 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00415038 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.