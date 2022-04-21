Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 1,854,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,369. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

