MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.61. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

About MDA (OTC:MDALF)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce. It also offers robotics and space operations that enable humanity's exploration by providing autonomous robotics and vision sensors that operate in space and on the surfaces of the moon and mars.

