Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 43279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDNA. Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.