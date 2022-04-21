MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,355 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.28. 763,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.