MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.84. 13,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $348.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.13 and a 200 day moving average of $306.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

