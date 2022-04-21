MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

AMED traded down $8.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,187. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

