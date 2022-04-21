Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Metallis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLFF)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

