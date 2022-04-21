Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLFF)
