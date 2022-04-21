Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 179,844 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,844 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $245,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.51. 90,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company has a market cap of $482.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

