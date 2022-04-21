MobileGo (MGO) Price Tops $0.0073

MobileGo (MGO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $732,308.20 and approximately $58,385.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

