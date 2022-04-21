Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,216.77

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,216.77 ($15.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,274.68 ($16.58). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.52), with a volume of 175,433 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.