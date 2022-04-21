Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,216.77

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,216.77 ($15.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,274.68 ($16.58). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.52), with a volume of 175,433 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider David Hardie purchased 59 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($924.23). Also, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.52) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,515.61).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

