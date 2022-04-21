National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 9,790 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.
National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.