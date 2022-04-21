National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 9,790 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.