New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 15,616 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,101,240.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.97. 1,308,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

