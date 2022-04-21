NEXT.coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00788668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00202099 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023496 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.