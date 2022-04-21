Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.72

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 200612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
