Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.72

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 200612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Noah by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Noah by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 261,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Noah by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

