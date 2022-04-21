Node Runners (NDR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Node Runners (NDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $17.22 or 0.00042440 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $423,123.46 and approximately $5,374.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00104454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

