North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 461 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $20.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. 65,404,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,415,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

