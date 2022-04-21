North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 765 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.23% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 142.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

