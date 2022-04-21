North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 31,248,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,198,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

