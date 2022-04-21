North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,000 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 10,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

