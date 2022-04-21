North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 400 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 2,552,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.