North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

