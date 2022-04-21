North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,266,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,167,000 after purchasing an additional 342,830 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,833,135. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

