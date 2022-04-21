North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.06 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

