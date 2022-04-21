North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DallasNews were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DALN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth $4,629,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the third quarter worth $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in DallasNews in the third quarter worth $28,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is presently -640.00%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

