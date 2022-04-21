North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after buying an additional 625,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,606. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

