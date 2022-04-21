North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 473,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,033. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

