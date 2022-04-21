North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.37. 131,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,641. The company has a market capitalization of $504.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

