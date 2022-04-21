North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 146,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,857,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,009,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

