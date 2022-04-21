North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 151.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last 90 days.
Shares of RBLX stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 22,500,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,989,826. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion and a PE ratio of -31.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
