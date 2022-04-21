North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 144 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

NYSE CI traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $264.61. 1,131,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $10,060,613. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

