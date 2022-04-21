North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 305 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 447,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124,854. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.