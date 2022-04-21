North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,147,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 339,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

