North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,914 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,925 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

