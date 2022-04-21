North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $95,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
SCHP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,519. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.
