North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $18,237,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

FXE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

