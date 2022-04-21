Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.90. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 89,617 shares changing hands.

NFBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

